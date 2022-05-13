Pick on the Total for Blue Jays-Rays on Friday

The American League division race is setting up to be one of the most hotly contested in baseball and on Friday two teams looking to track down the New York Yankees, as the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, hook up in Florida on Friday.

Toronto Blue Jays (-120, 6.5) vs Tampa Bay Rays

In six starts this season, Kevin Gausman has posted a 2.13 ERA with no home runs and one walk allowed, getting at least eight strikeouts in four of his last five starts.

He will face Drew Rasmussen of the Rays, who has allowed three runs of fewer in 15 starts, regular and postseason, since joining Tampa Bay’s rotation, posting a 2.86 ERA and having allowed two walks or fewer in all six starts this year.

While both starts have been solid this season, both bullpens are outside of the top half of the league in bullpen ERA with the Rays posting a 3.52 bullpen ERA and the Blue Jays 25th in the league with a 4.22 bullpen ERA.

Both teams also rank in the upper half of MLB in home runs with the Blue Jays tied for seventh in the league in home runs per game while the Rays are tied for 13th in home runs per game.

With Rasmussen having pitched more than five innings just once in his career and the stays having scored at least four runs in six of their last 10 games, the total seems to have went a little bit too low in a game involving a pair of offenses with as much pop as these two have.

The Play: Blue Jays vs Rays Over 6.5

