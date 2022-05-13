NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for May 13

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wednesday’s Game 5 home loss was one of the worst in recent memory for the Celtics. Up 14 with 10 minutes remaining, the team reverted back to the frustrating team they were in the first half of the season, choking the game away with poor shot selection, and choosing to spend time trying to get calls rather than getting back on defense. The collapse very well may cost Boston the series.

However, I don’t this these C’s are done quite yet. While the dreadful finish was a reminder of the floor this team has, the first 40 minutes of the game were a display of why they’ve been the best team in the NBA since mid-January. If Boston can capture that style of play again for a full game in Milwaukee, I think we’ve seen they are the more talented team. And coming off that atrocious loss, the Celts should be 100% locked in on maintaining their style of play for a full 48 minutes.

Many attribute a January 6 loss in New York (another massive collapse) as the turning point of Boston’s season. Since that R.J. Barrett triple defeated the C’s at the horn, they are 11-2 coming off a loss. Of course, not all of those games are pivotal postseason games against Giannis Antentokounmpo and the Bucks, but you get the point.

The Bucks are a damn good opponent, so I’m not telling you they won’t be ready for this game. But I’m telling you I am confident the Celtics will bring their best effort. So with that in mind, I’m backing the more talented team.

Little bit juicy here, but these are absolute got to have it spots for both title contenders. I don’t know what the heck happened in Game 5 in Memphis. The Warriors seriously let that one get away from them. But I doubt we see that happen in a Game 6 at home with a chance to closeout the series.

The Grizzlies have given the Dubs some serious problems with Ja Morant out of the lineup, but now they have a bit more film to work with. The size of Memphis causes a lot of the issues, and I think Golden State has a better chance of adjusting to that and playing better defense at home. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson shot decent in Game 5, but just never had a chance. Get both of them going in this game and the Warriors should be the frontrunners.

As for the Suns, this series has seen the home team win each game, and now shifts back to Phoenix. Luka Doncic has been spectacular all series, but the production from the rest of the Mavs just hasn’t been the same on the road as at home, which has clearly been the difference.

Meanwhile, Phoenix has been spectacular in its own building, and I think we see more of the same. Doncic will have his time in the postseason, but right now the experience of the Suns at home with their drive to avenge last season’s NBA Finals loss should prove too much. Props to the Mavs on pushing such an elite team, as they did last season against the Clippers, but the Suns just have too much of an advantage at home here.

