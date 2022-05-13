 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Clayton Kershaw scratched from Friday’s start vs. Phillies, headed to IL

We discuss Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw being scratched from his start and heading to the IL.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
/ new
Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 07, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers planned to start Clayton Kershaw on Friday, May 13th, against the Philadelphia Phillies in game two of their four-game series. Kershaw has been scratched from the start and is heading to the injured list with right SI joint inflammation, per Fabian Ardaya. It will be an initial 10-day stint on the IL.

This season, Kershaw has made five starts and is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA. In his first game of the season, he had a perfect game going through seven innings with 13 strikeouts, and the team pulled him for his health, much to the chagrin of baseball fans everywhere. Kershaw had been experiencing a career resurgence on a one-year deal with Los Angeles but has gotten bitten by the injury bug. At 34-years-old, Kershaw has struggled to stay healthy as of late. Hopefully, this injury will resolve itself with only one 10-day stint on the IL.

Alden Gonzalez reports that Walker Buehler will be moving up a day to start the Friday night game. First pitch is at 10:10 p.m. ET.

More From DraftKings Nation