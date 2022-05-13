Full list of NCAA Golf Championship odds

The 2022 NCAA Division I Golf Men’s Tournament will be held at the Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 27 to June 1.

The men’s tournament will have four rounds: Individual stroke play followed by two rounds of team match play.

Pepperdine won the team competition in 2021 with a 3-2 win over Oklahoma. Clemson’s Turk Pettit won the individual competition with a score of (7-under), ahead of Oklahoma State’s Bo Jin (6-under) and Arizona State’s Ryggs Johnson (-5).

2022 NCAA Golf Championship odds

Oklahoma, the top-ranked program in the nation according to the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll, is one of the betting favorites (+450) in the 2022 tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Sooners have two of the top five ranked golfers in the NCAA — top-ranked Chris Gotterup and fourth-ranked Logan McAllister.

Oklahoma will share favorite status with Oklahoma State (+450) and Arizona State (+450).

2021 champion Pepperdine, ranked 5th in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll, are betting at +750 in the tournament.

Note: These lines are only being offered in NJ/TN/MI on DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.