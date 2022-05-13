Report: Danny Green diagnosed with torn ACL following playoff exit

Philadelphia 76ers G Danny Green has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, per Shams Charania. The Sixers were just eliminated from the 2022 NBA playoffs by the Miami Heat in six games in the second round. Green was injured in Game 6 in the first quarter and did not return. His future with the franchise and in the NBA are in question.

Green was averaging 8.2 points on around 55 percent shooting from distance in the series before the loss. The 34-year-old is under contract with the Sixers through next season at $10 million. With this injury, we could see Green sit out all of 2022-23 to recover if he plans on playing again in the NBA. You’d think that will be the case. Green is still an above-average 3-point shooter, coming in at a 38-percent clip in 62 games this season. He’s a career 40 percent shoot from three.