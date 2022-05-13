Floyd Mayweather exhibition fight in Dubai postponed

The death of the President of the United Arab Emirates has forced the postponement of a schedule exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and his former sparring partner Don Moore in Dubai on Saturday.

The Burj Al Arab hotel helipad was scheduled to host the event, but the United Arab Emirates has entered a state of national mourning for the next 40 days.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and reassure fans that this spectacular event will be staged in future,” said the promoters Global Titans Dubai in a statement. Also scheduled to be on the card was former UFC champion Anderson Silva, as the “The Showcase in the Skies of Dubai” was to be unlike anything we have seen in combat sports so far.

No word on whether the event will be relocated, or if Global Titans Dubai intends to wait until things return to normal in the UAE.