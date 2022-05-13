Report: Raiders trading WR Bryan Edwards to Falcons

Trade details update: The Falcons give the Raiders their 2023 fifth-round pick for Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick, per Adam Schefter.

The Las Vegas Raiders will send wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the Atlanta Falcons, per Vincent Bonsignore. The details of the deal are still unknown, but the third-round pick is still just 23-years old and has shown flashes. The Raiders just spent big money and draft capital when they acquired Davante Adams from the Packers this off-season, so this move isn’t too shocking.

In 2021, his rookie season, Edwards caught 34-of-59 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns. He will now head to a Falcons team that is in dire need of wide receiver help and he’ll get to hook back up with ex-Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota. For fantasy football, Edwards could have value at this point due to his ability and the lack of competition in Atlanta.