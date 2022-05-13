White Sox SP Lucas Giolito placed on COVID-19 list

Chicago White Sox SP Lucas Giolito has been placed on the COVID-19 list. Andrew Vaughn has been activated off the injured list.

Giolito could be back in time to make his next start depending on if he is symptomatic or if he came into close contact with someone who had tested positive. He last pitched on Tuesday, May 10th, and he went seven innings giving up six hits and one earned one while striking out five on the way to his second win. Giolito has a 2-1 record with a 2.70 ERA through five starts in the 2022 season.

Giolito wasn’t slated to start on Friday so Chicago has a few days to monitor his situation and see if he can make his next scheduled start on Monday, May 16th against the Kansas City Royals. For now, the White Sox will continue their current four-game series against the New York Yankees.