Jarvis Landry to sign with Saints, per report

The New Orleans Saints are signing free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, per PFF’s Jordan Schultz. Landry will return to home Louisiana where he grew up and played college ball at LSU.

WHO DAT pic.twitter.com/UKlnZRfeva — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 13, 2022

Landry started his career with the Dolphins, where he played for four season and then moved on to the Browns for another four years. He’s always been a consistent receiver and hasn’t missed more than one game in a season until he was limited to 12 last year with a knee sprain.

When playing a full 16 game season, Landry never dipped below 81 receptions and in two playoff games with the Browns, he compiled 12 receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints have been in big need for wide receiver help, especially last season with their WR1 Michael Thomas injured. This year, they should be on the plus side at the position, as they’ll get Thomas back and they drafted Chris Olave in the first round. Adding the consistent Landry makes for a team that should be able to compete in talent level at the receiver position at the very least.