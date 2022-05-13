 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Warriors advance to Western conference finals with 4-2 series win over Grizzlies

The Warriors are back in the conference finals.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors - Game Six
Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors exchange words during the second quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at Chase Center on May 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors avoided a Game 7 scenario with a strong finish to Game 6 in the Bay, closing out the Memphis Grizzlies 4-2 to advance to the Western conference finals. After a two-year gap from the postseason, the Warriors picked up right where their dynasty left off.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson finally got going in this game, especially Thompson. He was connecting from deep early and often, something he was not doing earlier in the series. Draymond Green had a fantastic game as well, showcasing why he can be one of most disruptive forces in basketball when healthy.

The Grizzlies were without Ja Morant for Games 5 and 6, so they’ll feel like this series was robbed from them. However, the play of Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks simply wasn’t good enough even with Morant on the floor to expect a series win.

The Warriors now await the winner of the Suns-Mavericks series in the conference finals.

More From DraftKings Nation