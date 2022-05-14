How to watch, what to watch for Stallions vs. Stars in Week 5 of 2022 USFL season

The USFL’s only undefeated team, the Birmingham Stallions, will take on the 2-2 Philadelphia Stars on Sunday. The game kicks off at noon eastern on NBC and Peacock.

In a league centered around a hub city for its inaugural season, only one team holds a home-field advantage. That squad, the Stallions, has garnered reasonably sized crowds for their games whereas the other seven have mostly played to empty seats. That has given Birmingham an advantage, but it doesn’t hurt that the roster features some NFL talent. Quarterback Alex McGough spent parts of four seasons with the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Seattle Seahawks, one of the most extensive résumés among the USFL signal-callers.

The Stars have a quality starter under center as well, however. Case Cookus, also a one-time NFL quarterback, delivered the goods in last week’s 26-25 thriller over the Michigan Panthers. Cookus completed 22 of his 30 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns, and one pick. He also added 35 yards on the ground.

How to watch Stallions vs. Stars

Game date: Sunday, May 15

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Stallions -6.5, -110; Stars +6.5, -110

Point total: Over 36.5 -110, under 36.5 -110

Moneyline odds: Stallions -250, Stars +200

Best bet: Stallions -6.5

Only one USFL team has any semblance of a home-field advantage, with fans appearing in the stadium almost exclusively for the Stallions. That might not provide the same edge as in other leagues, but it should help the undefeated Birmingham squad take care of business against the middling Stars.

