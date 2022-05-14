How to watch, what to watch for Maulers vs. Gamblers in Week 5 of 2022 USFL season

Week 5 of the 2022 USFL season concludes with a matchup of two last-place teams, the Pittsburgh Maulers and the Houston Gamblers. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on FOX.

No valid debate exists regarding the USFL’s most pitiful team. The Maulers, currently marooned at 0-4 in the North division, have scored a league-worst 39 points while allowing opponents to score 92. Only the Philadelphia Stars have yielded more points entering the week. Pittsburgh’s offense has proven so anemic that Josh Love, the team’s leading passer on the year, no longer suits up for the squad.

The situation looks only marginally better for Houston. Starting signal-caller Clayton Thorson, a one-time NFL passer, has tossed nearly as many interceptions (five) as touchdowns (six). But while the Gamblers haven’t won since the season opener, they’ve remained competitive, losing their last three games by a single score each. That might not provide much optimism for the season as a whole, but it does suggest an acceptable outcome awaits them Sunday.

How to watch Maulers vs. Gamblers

Game date: Sunday, May 15

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Maulers +6, -110; Gamblers -6, -110

Point total: Over 33.5 -110, under 33.5 -110

Moneyline odds: Maulers +195, Gamblers -240

Best bet: Gamblers -6

With one exception, the Maulers have managed 13 or fewer points in each of their outings. They do not have a competitive football team. Even if the Gamblers hold a 1-3 record, they have lost two of those matchups by five points combined. The disparity between the two squads looks immense, and Houston shouldn’t have too many issues taking care of business this week.

