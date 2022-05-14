How to watch, what to watch for Breakers vs. Generals in Week 5 of 2022 USFL season

Two of the USFL’s top teams, the Tampa Bay Breakers and New Jersey Generals, face off at Protective Stadium on Saturday. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.

Despite a handful of turnovers from quarterback Kyle Sloter, the Breakers took down the Houston Gamblers a week ago. Sloter completed 27 of his 43 throws for 414 yards and a touchdown, but he also tossed three interceptions (and some ugly ones at that). Still, a strong showing from running back Justin Ellis — 19 carries for 104 yards and a score — allowed New Orleans to complete the second-half comeback.

By comparison, the Generals had a far easier time this past week, delivering a wire-to-wire victory over the winless Pittsburgh Maulers. New Jersey continues to use Luis Perez and De’Andre Johnson under center with the latter delivering the far more efficient play, completing nine of his 10 passes for 98 yards and a score. How head coach Mike Riley handles the quarterbacks moving forward bears monitoring.

How to watch Breakers vs. Generals

Game date: Saturday, May 14

Game time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Breakers -3, -110; Generals +3, -110

Point total: Over 37 -110, under 37 -110

Moneyline odds: Breakers -115, Generals +135

Best bet: Generals +3

While not favored to win, the Generals have emerged victorious in three straight games and might soon move to Johnson as their full-time quarterback. If his performance in limited action serves as any indication, New Jersey could emerge as the best team in the league with him at the controls.

