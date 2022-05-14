How to watch NASCAR qualifying for AdventHealth 400 via live online stream

The 2022 AdventHealth 400 will take place on Sunday, May 15th. The Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas will host the race. This race has been held since 2011 and consists of 267 laps around the 1.5-mile track for a total of 400.5 miles. The AdventHealth 400 will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with qualifying taking place on Saturday at 5:35 p.m. ET. Both the race and qualifying will air on FS1.

There will be a 15-minute warm-up and practice session as the drivers will be separated into two groups. Once practice wraps, the drivers in Group A will run a single car, one-lap qualifier. The top 5 fastest times will then move on to the second round of qualifying. Group B repeats this process with the five fastest times advancing to the second qualifying stage. The remaining 10 drivers will then run one more single-car lap to determine the first five rows of the race grid on Sunday, including the fastest time receiving the pole position.

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. Denny Hamlin (+650), Kyle Busch (+650), Chase Elliott (+650) and William Byron (+700) round out the five drivers with the best odds to win the pole for the AdventHealth 400.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Sunday, you can live stream it at FS1 or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the AdventHealth 400

Date: Saturday, May 14

Time: 5:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list