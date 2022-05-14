 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for AdventHealth 400

The AdventHealth 400 takes place on Sunday, May 14 this year. We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Daniel Hemric, driver of the #16 AGI by Athletic Greens Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The 2022 AdventHelath 400 will take place on Sunday, May 15th. The Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas will host the NASCAR Cup Series’ latest event. While the race will be held on Sunday, qualifying for the race will take place on Saturday at 5:35 p.m. ET. Both qualifying and the race will air on FS1.

There will be a 15-minute warm-up and practice session as the drivers will be separated into two groups. Once practice wraps, the drivers in Group A will run a single car, one-lap qualifier. The top five fastest times will then move on to the second round of qualifying. Group B repeats this process with the five fastest times advancing to the second qualifying stage. The remaining 10 drivers will then run one more single-car lap to determine the first five rows of the race grid on Sunday, including the fastest time receiving the pole position.

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. Denny Hamlin (+650), Kyle Busch (+650), Chase Elliott (+650) and William Byron (+700) round out the five drivers with the best odds to win the pole for the AdventHealth 400.

Below is the starting lineup for the 2022 AdventHealth 400.

Starting lineup

2022 AdventHealth 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car # Time
Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Ross Chastain 1 TBD
2 Austin Cindric 2 TBD
3 Austin Dillon 3 TBD
4 Kevin Harvick 4 TBD
5 Kyle Larson 5 TBD
6 Brad Keselowski 6 TBD
7 Corey LaJoie 7 TBD
8 Tyler Reddick 8 TBD
9 Chase Elliott 9 TBD
10 Aric Almirola 10 TBD
11 Denny Hamlin 11 TBD
12 Ryan Blaney 12 TBD
13 Chase Briscoe 14 TBD
14 J.J. Yeley 15 TBD
15 Noah Gragson 16 TBD
16 Chris Buescher 17 TBD
17 Kyle Busch 18 TBD
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19 TBD
19 Christopher Bell 20 TBD
20 Harrison Burton 21 TBD
21 Joey Logano 22 TBD
22 Bubba Wallace 23 TBD
23 William Byron 24 TBD
24 Justin Haley 31 TBD
25 Michael McDowell 34 TBD
26 Todd Gilliland 38 TBD
27 Cole Custer 41 TBD
28 Ty Dillon 42 TBD
29 Erik Jones 43 TBD
30 Kurt Busch 45 TBD
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47 TBD
32 Alex Bowman 48 TBD
33 Cody Ware 51 TBD
34 Josh Bilicki 77 TBD
35 B.J. McLeod 78 TBD
36 Daniel Suarez 99 TBD

More From DraftKings Nation