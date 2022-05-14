NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for AdventHealth 400

The 2022 AdventHelath 400 will take place on Sunday, May 15th. The Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas will host the NASCAR Cup Series’ latest event. While the race will be held on Sunday, qualifying for the race will take place on Saturday at 5:35 p.m. ET. Both qualifying and the race will air on FS1.

There will be a 15-minute warm-up and practice session as the drivers will be separated into two groups. Once practice wraps, the drivers in Group A will run a single car, one-lap qualifier. The top five fastest times will then move on to the second round of qualifying. Group B repeats this process with the five fastest times advancing to the second qualifying stage. The remaining 10 drivers will then run one more single-car lap to determine the first five rows of the race grid on Sunday, including the fastest time receiving the pole position.

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. Denny Hamlin (+650), Kyle Busch (+650), Chase Elliott (+650) and William Byron (+700) round out the five drivers with the best odds to win the pole for the AdventHealth 400.

Below is the starting lineup for the 2022 AdventHealth 400.

Starting lineup