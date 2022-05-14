 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Final Round of the AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson tees off at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Sebastian Munoz of Colombia reacts on the 18th green during the third round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 14, 2022 in McKinney, Texas. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Colombia’s Sebastián Muñoz at -21 holds a one-shot lead over hometown favorite Jordan Spieth in the last tournament before the PGA Championship next week.

It has been a birdie fest as anticipated, as the top eight golfers on the leaderboard have combined to have one round not in the 60’s on the Par 72 layout at TPC Craig Ranch. That was second round leader Ryan Palmer, who fell to four shots adrift at -17 with a 70 on Saturday.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Spieth is the favorite despite trailing at +195. Muñoz checks in at +260, with Joaquin Niemann (+450) and Justin Thomas (+550) the next choices for victory.

The final round of the tournament gets underway Sunday morning at 10:20 a.m. ET., with PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ having full coverage from the first tee until the 18th green. The Golf Channel takes over tv broadcast duties from 1-3 p.m. ET, and CBS will bring it home from 3-6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday.

AT&T Byron Nelson Round 4 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
12:30 PM Tee #1 Sebastián Muñoz Jordan Spieth Joaquin Niemann
12:30 PM Tee #10 Brice Garnett Brandon Wu Joseph Bramlett
12:20 PM Tee #1 James Hahn Justin Thomas K.H. Lee
12:20 PM Tee #10 Matthew NeSmith Paul Barjon Seth Reeves
12:10 PM Tee #1 Charl Schwartzel Ryan Palmer Davis Riley
12:10 PM Tee #10 Branden Grace Nate Lashley Francesco Molinari
12:00 PM Tee #1 Scottie Scheffler Beau Hossler Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:00 PM Tee #10 Conrad Shindler Dylan Frittelli Adam Scott
11:50 AM Tee #1 Stephan Jaeger David Lipsky Peter Malnati
11:50 AM Tee #10 Adam Schenk Bill Haas Emiliano Grillo
11:40 AM Tee #1 Maverick McNealy Jason Kokrak J.J. Spaun
11:40 AM Tee #10 Lanto Griffin Chesson Hadley Callum Tarren
11:30 AM Tee #1 Hideki Matsuyama Seamus Power Joohyung Kim
11:30 AM Tee #10 Ian Poulter Cameron Champ Vaughn Taylor
11:20 AM Tee #1 Dustin Johnson Trey Mullinax Austin Smotherman
11:20 AM Tee #10 Matthias Schwab Marc Leishman Peter Uihlein
11:10 AM Tee #1 Taylor Moore Tom Hoge Carlos Ortiz
11:10 AM Tee #10 Keith Mitchell Tyler Duncan Jason Day
11:00 AM Tee #1 Mito Pereira David Skinns Michael Thompson
11:00 AM Tee #10 Adam Svensson Kyle Wilshire Sahith Theegala
10:50 AM Tee #1 Aaron Wise Rory Sabbatini Vince Whaley
10:50 AM Tee #10 Tommy Fleetwood Sepp Straka Martin Trainer
10:40 AM Tee #1 Patrick Rodgers Aaron Rai Matt Kuchar
10:40 AM Tee #10 Michael Gligic Andrew Novak Jhonattan Vegas
10:30 AM Tee #1 Mark Hubbard Scott Stallings Alex Noren
10:30 AM Tee #10 Jared Wolfe Max McGreevy Dawie van der Walt
10:20 AM Tee #1 Xander Schauffele Justin Lower Pat Perez
10:20 AM Tee #10 Wesley Bryan Patton Kizzire Kiradech Aphibarnrat

