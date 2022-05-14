Full list of tee times for Final Round of the AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Colombia’s Sebastián Muñoz at -21 holds a one-shot lead over hometown favorite Jordan Spieth in the last tournament before the PGA Championship next week.
It has been a birdie fest as anticipated, as the top eight golfers on the leaderboard have combined to have one round not in the 60’s on the Par 72 layout at TPC Craig Ranch. That was second round leader Ryan Palmer, who fell to four shots adrift at -17 with a 70 on Saturday.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Spieth is the favorite despite trailing at +195. Muñoz checks in at +260, with Joaquin Niemann (+450) and Justin Thomas (+550) the next choices for victory.
The final round of the tournament gets underway Sunday morning at 10:20 a.m. ET., with PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ having full coverage from the first tee until the 18th green. The Golf Channel takes over tv broadcast duties from 1-3 p.m. ET, and CBS will bring it home from 3-6 p.m.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday.
AT&T Byron Nelson Round 4 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|12:30 PM
|Tee #1
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Jordan Spieth
|Joaquin Niemann
|12:30 PM
|Tee #10
|Brice Garnett
|Brandon Wu
|Joseph Bramlett
|12:20 PM
|Tee #1
|James Hahn
|Justin Thomas
|K.H. Lee
|12:20 PM
|Tee #10
|Matthew NeSmith
|Paul Barjon
|Seth Reeves
|12:10 PM
|Tee #1
|Charl Schwartzel
|Ryan Palmer
|Davis Riley
|12:10 PM
|Tee #10
|Branden Grace
|Nate Lashley
|Francesco Molinari
|12:00 PM
|Tee #1
|Scottie Scheffler
|Beau Hossler
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12:00 PM
|Tee #10
|Conrad Shindler
|Dylan Frittelli
|Adam Scott
|11:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Stephan Jaeger
|David Lipsky
|Peter Malnati
|11:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Adam Schenk
|Bill Haas
|Emiliano Grillo
|11:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Maverick McNealy
|Jason Kokrak
|J.J. Spaun
|11:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Lanto Griffin
|Chesson Hadley
|Callum Tarren
|11:30 AM
|Tee #1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Seamus Power
|Joohyung Kim
|11:30 AM
|Tee #10
|Ian Poulter
|Cameron Champ
|Vaughn Taylor
|11:20 AM
|Tee #1
|Dustin Johnson
|Trey Mullinax
|Austin Smotherman
|11:20 AM
|Tee #10
|Matthias Schwab
|Marc Leishman
|Peter Uihlein
|11:10 AM
|Tee #1
|Taylor Moore
|Tom Hoge
|Carlos Ortiz
|11:10 AM
|Tee #10
|Keith Mitchell
|Tyler Duncan
|Jason Day
|11:00 AM
|Tee #1
|Mito Pereira
|David Skinns
|Michael Thompson
|11:00 AM
|Tee #10
|Adam Svensson
|Kyle Wilshire
|Sahith Theegala
|10:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Aaron Wise
|Rory Sabbatini
|Vince Whaley
|10:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Sepp Straka
|Martin Trainer
|10:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Patrick Rodgers
|Aaron Rai
|Matt Kuchar
|10:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Michael Gligic
|Andrew Novak
|Jhonattan Vegas
|10:30 AM
|Tee #1
|Mark Hubbard
|Scott Stallings
|Alex Noren
|10:30 AM
|Tee #10
|Jared Wolfe
|Max McGreevy
|Dawie van der Walt
|10:20 AM
|Tee #1
|Xander Schauffele
|Justin Lower
|Pat Perez
|10:20 AM
|Tee #10
|Wesley Bryan
|Patton Kizzire
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat