Full list of tee times for Final Round of the AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, and Colombia’s Sebastián Muñoz at -21 holds a one-shot lead over hometown favorite Jordan Spieth in the last tournament before the PGA Championship next week.

It has been a birdie fest as anticipated, as the top eight golfers on the leaderboard have combined to have one round not in the 60’s on the Par 72 layout at TPC Craig Ranch. That was second round leader Ryan Palmer, who fell to four shots adrift at -17 with a 70 on Saturday.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Spieth is the favorite despite trailing at +195. Muñoz checks in at +260, with Joaquin Niemann (+450) and Justin Thomas (+550) the next choices for victory.

The final round of the tournament gets underway Sunday morning at 10:20 a.m. ET., with PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ having full coverage from the first tee until the 18th green. The Golf Channel takes over tv broadcast duties from 1-3 p.m. ET, and CBS will bring it home from 3-6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday.