How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Heart of America 200 truck race via live online stream

The Camping World Truck Series heads to Kansas City, Kansas for the Heart of America 200 on Saturday, May 14th. This is the eighth race of the season and the first to occur at the Kansas Speedway this year. The race will start at 8:00 p.m. ET Saturday night and will air on FS1. Ahead of the race, qualifying will take place early Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. ET and will also be on FS1.

Qualifying at the Kansas Speedway will be the usual one-lap, single-truck qualifier. There will be a 20-minute warm-up and practice period for all trucks to use. Then, each truck will run one lap and will be placed in the race field based on their time. The fastest time will win the pole position for the Heart of America 200.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it at FS1 or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Heart of America 200

Date: Saturday, May 14th

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

