How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Heart of America 200 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Heart of America 200 qualifying on Saturday at Kansas Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Ross Chastain, driver of the #41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Dead on Tools 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 06, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Camping World Truck Series heads to Kansas City, Kansas for the Heart of America 200 on Saturday, May 14th. This is the eighth race of the season and the first to occur at the Kansas Speedway this year. The race will start at 8:00 p.m. ET Saturday night and will air on FS1. Ahead of the race, qualifying will take place early Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. ET and will also be on FS1.

Qualifying at the Kansas Speedway will be the usual one-lap, single-truck qualifier. There will be a 20-minute warm-up and practice period for all trucks to use. Then, each truck will run one lap and will be placed in the race field based on their time. The fastest time will win the pole position for the Heart of America 200.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it at FS1 or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Heart of America 200

Date: Saturday, May 14th
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App
Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

Entry list

Heart of America 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Hailie Deegan 1 TBD
2 Jesse Little 2 TBD
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4 TBD
4 Tyler Hill 5 TBD
5 Blaine Perkins 9 TBD
6 Spencer Boyd 12 TBD
7 Trey Hutchens 14 TBD
8 Tanner Gray 15 TBD
9 Tyler Ankrum 16 TBD
10 Riley Herbst 17 TBD
11 Chandler Smith 18 TBD
12 Derek Kraus 19 TBD
13 Matt Mills 20 TBD
14 Austin Wayne Self 22 TBD
15 Grant Enfinger 23 TBD
16 Jack Wood 24 TBD
17 Matt DiBenedetto 25 TBD
18 Tate Fogleman 30 TBD
19 Josh Reaume 33 TBD
20 Zane Smith 38 TBD
21 Dean Thompson 40 TBD
22 Carson Hocevar 42 TBD
23 Jesse Iwuji 43 TBD
24 Kris Wright 44 TBD
25 Lawless Alan 45 TBD
26 Ryan Huff 46 TBD
27 Corey Heim 51 TBD
28 Stewart Friesen 52 TBD
29 Timmy Hill 56 TBD
30 Chase Purdy 61 TBD
31 Ty Majeski 66 TBD
32 Matt Crafton 88 TBD
33 Colby Howard 91 TBD
34 Christian Eckes 98 TBD
35 Ben Rhodes 99 TBD

