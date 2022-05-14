Qualifying results, full starting lineup for the Heart of America 200 Truck race at Kansas Speedway

The next race in the Camping World Truck Series schedule is the Heart of America 200. This race will be held at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas on Saturday, May 14th. This will be the eighth race of the season and the first of two slated to take place at the Kansas Speedway. The race will start at 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Ahead of the race, qualifying will also take place on Saturday. Qualifying starts at 12:30 p.m. ET and will also air on FS1. Qualifying at the Kansas Speedway will be the usual one-lap, single-truck qualifier. There will be a 20-minute warm-up and practice period for all trucks to use. Then, each truck will run one lap and will be placed in the race field based on their time. The fastest time will win the pole position for the Heart of America 200.

This is one of the few races on the schedule that is 250 miles. The race track is 1.5 miles in length and drivers will run 134 laps for a total of 250.5 miles. Last year’s race was run by Kyle Busch who won in 1:45:22 after the race ended in overtime. This year, John Hunter Nemechek is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with +300 heads heading into race day.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Heart of America 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.