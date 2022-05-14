 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Qualifying results, full starting lineup for the Heart of America 200 Truck race at Kansas Speedway

We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s Heart of America 200 truck race as qualifying wraps.

By TeddyRicketson
Blaine Perkins, driver of the #9 Raceline Chevrolet, and Jesse Little, driver of the #02 Shriner’s Children’s Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Dead on Tools 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 06, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The next race in the Camping World Truck Series schedule is the Heart of America 200. This race will be held at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas on Saturday, May 14th. This will be the eighth race of the season and the first of two slated to take place at the Kansas Speedway. The race will start at 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Ahead of the race, qualifying will also take place on Saturday. Qualifying starts at 12:30 p.m. ET and will also air on FS1. Qualifying at the Kansas Speedway will be the usual one-lap, single-truck qualifier. There will be a 20-minute warm-up and practice period for all trucks to use. Then, each truck will run one lap and will be placed in the race field based on their time. The fastest time will win the pole position for the Heart of America 200.

This is one of the few races on the schedule that is 250 miles. The race track is 1.5 miles in length and drivers will run 134 laps for a total of 250.5 miles. Last year’s race was run by Kyle Busch who won in 1:45:22 after the race ended in overtime. This year, John Hunter Nemechek is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with +300 heads heading into race day.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Heart of America 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

Heart of America 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Hailie Deegan 1 TBD
2 Jesse Little 2 TBD
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4 TBD
4 Tyler Hill 5 TBD
5 Blaine Perkins 9 TBD
6 Spencer Boyd 12 TBD
7 Trey Hutchens 14 TBD
8 Tanner Gray 15 TBD
9 Tyler Ankrum 16 TBD
10 Riley Herbst 17 TBD
11 Chandler Smith 18 TBD
12 Derek Kraus 19 TBD
13 Matt Mills 20 TBD
14 Austin Wayne Self 22 TBD
15 Grant Enfinger 23 TBD
16 Jack Wood 24 TBD
17 Matt DiBenedetto 25 TBD
18 Tate Fogleman 30 TBD
19 Josh Reaume 33 TBD
20 Zane Smith 38 TBD
21 Dean Thompson 40 TBD
22 Carson Hocevar 42 TBD
23 Jesse Iwuji 43 TBD
24 Kris Wright 44 TBD
25 Lawless Alan 45 TBD
26 Ryan Huff 46 TBD
27 Corey Heim 51 TBD
28 Stewart Friesen 52 TBD
29 Timmy Hill 56 TBD
30 Chase Purdy 61 TBD
31 Ty Majeski 66 TBD
32 Matt Crafton 88 TBD
33 Colby Howard 91 TBD
34 Christian Eckes 98 TBD
35 Ben Rhodes 99 TBD

