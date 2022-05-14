How to watch the Heart of America 200 Truck race, via live stream

On Saturday, May 14th, the Camping World Truck Series heads to Kansas City, Kansas for the Heart of America 200. This is the eighth race of the season and the first of two races to occur at the Kansas Speedway this year. The race will start at 8:00 p.m. ET Saturday night and will air on FS1.

This is one of the few races on the schedule that is 250 miles. The race track is 1.5 miles in length and drivers will run 134 laps for a total of 250.5 miles. Last year’s race was run by Kyle Busch who won in 1:45:22 after the race ended in overtime.

John Hunter Nemechek is the favorite to win Saturday’s race at DaftKings Sportsbook ahead of qualifying. He is installed at +300 and is followed by Zane Smith and Chandler Smith (both at +600), Ben Rhodes (+700), and Grant Enfinger (+900).

How to watch the Heart of America 200

Date: Saturday, May 14

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Heart of America 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.