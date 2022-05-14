How to watch Ligue 1 on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 37

Ligue 1 heads into Matchday 37 this weekend with just two weeks of league play left to go. PSG, already the league champions, will coast through their final two matches without much to worry about. With the season ending next week, all matches across the league will be played at the same time for the final two games.

Ligue 1 has an exclusive broadcasting deal with beIN SPORTS. The channel is available on a variety of cable providers in the United States, including DISH, Verizon FIOS, RCN, and Cox Communications among others, and their accompanying online streaming services. If you do not have access via cable TV, you can view it through Sling TV, which includes some trial options if you have never used them.

Metz is one of the teams in severe relegation danger, but they can save themselves with a couple of good results. Sitting in 19th place, just three points out of the 18th place spot and the playoff relegation position, Metz will face off against 14th-place Angers this weekend. The two sides met once this season already back in October, with Angers squeaking out a 3-2 victory thanks to a stoppage time goal from Stephane Bahoken. Metz will look for revenge and a chance to catch 18th place should St-Etienne falter in their match.

Metz is favored to beat Angers, with odds at -105 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Angers comes in at +265 to win.

Monaco is fighting for a chance to jump into second place and steal a UEFA Champions League berth from Marseille as well. They’ll be facing off against 11th-place Brest this weekend, while Marseille will take on fifth-place Rennes. Monaco sits three points behind Marseille, but the two teams are tied on goal differential, so either one of them has a realistic shot at a Champions League berth before the season is over. It bodes well for Monaco as they’re favored to win with odds at -400, while Marseille are the underdogs against Rennes at +255.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for this weekend’s Matchday 37 slate. All times listed are Eastern and all matches can be seen on beIN SPORTS.

Ligue 1 Matchday 37 schedule

Saturday, May 14

St-Etienne v. Reims, 3:00 p.m.

Montpellier v. PSG, 3:00 p.m.

Metz v. Angers, 3:00 p.m.

Rennes v. Marseille, 3:00 p.m.

Strasbourg v. Clermont Foot, 3:00 p.m.

Lyon v. Nantes, 3:00 p.m.

Bordeaux v. Lorient, 3:00 p.m.

Monaco v. Brest, 3:00 p.m.

Nice v. Lille OSC, 3:00 p.m.

Troyes v. Lens, 3:00 p.m.