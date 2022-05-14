How to watch La Liga on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 37

Spain’s top flight league is heading toward the end of the season, as La Liga gets underway with Matchday 37 this weekend. Real Madrid have already claimed the league title as they currently sit 12 points clear of second-place Barcelona, while fourth-place Sevilla still has work to do in order to clinch their top four finish.

While you won’t be able to catch many La Liga matches on network TV, all 380 league games will be streamed live on ESPN+. Select games will be broadcast across their ESPN networks as well, but if you really want to watch any game of your choosing, ESPN+ is the way to go. If you’re not already signed up for ESPN+, they offer a reasonable rate at $5.99/month or you can get in on a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu as well.

Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, the current holders of the third and fourth positions, will face off this weekend as Sevilla looks to clinch a top four finish. If Sevilla are able to pull off a win, they’ll clinch their spot outright and leap ahead of Atletico Madrid into third place. Atletico already booked their spot into the Champions League after a 2-0 win over Elche earlier this week.

Madrid is favored to win with odds at +135 at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Sevilla’s odds sit at +245 for the contest.

Mallorca, currently in 18th place, will look to escape the relegation zone this weekend as they sit just two points behind safety. They’ll need a win to do it, but they’ll also need help in the way of a Cadiz loss. Fortunately for them, Cadiz will play against Real Madrid, which all but guarantees a loss. That means Mallorca will need to get a full three points over Rayo Vallecano, which won’t be an easy feat.

Regardless, Mallorca is favored to win with odds at -160 while Vallecano comes in at +475. That match is set to kick off on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for Matchday 37, which kicks off on Saturday, May 14 at 12:30 p.m. with Espanyol v. Valencia. All times listed are in Eastern, and all matches can be streamed on ESPN+.

La Liga Matchday 37 schedule

Saturday, May 14

Espanyol v. Valencia, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

Villarreal v. Real Sociedad, 1:30 p.m.

Celta Vigo v. Elche, 1:30 p.m.

Cadiz v. Real Madrid, 1:30 p.m.

Athletic Club v. Osasuna, 1:30 p.m.

Levante v. Alaves, 1:30 p.m.

Atletico Madrid v. Sevilla, 1:30 p.m.

Mallorca v. Rayo Vallecano, 1:30 p.m.

Getafe v. Barcelona, 1:30 p.m.

Real Betis v. Granada, 1:30 p.m.