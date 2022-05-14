Ligue 1 table: Who tops French league standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 37

Ligue 1 is heading into Matchday 37 this weekend with just two matches left in the season for all teams. While PSG already locked up the championship — their eighth in the last 10 seasons — there are still plenty of spots left to be decided leading into the final stretch of the season.

The second and last berth into UEFA Champions League is still up for grabs, as Marseille currently occupies the spot with 68 points. AS Monaco is hot on their trail with 65 points, and both teams are tied on goal differential. Nice sits in fourth with 63 points while Rennes lands in fifth with 62 points, but while both of those teams mathematically have a shot at finishing second, it’s extremely unlikely.

Marseille will face off as underdogs against a tough Rennes opponent this weekend, as DraftKings Sportsbook has Rennes favored to win at +105 with Marseille at +250. Monaco is heavily favored to win against Stade Brest with odds at -400, while Brest sits at +1000. If the favorites win in both of those matches, Monaco will jump into second place heading into Matchday 38.

At the bottom of the table, Bordeaux and Metz are both fighting for their lives as they occupy both spots in the relegation zone. Saint Etienne sits in 18th place, the lone relegation playoff spot, but they’re just three points ahead of 19th-place Metz. Saint Etienne is favored to beat Reims this weekend at -145, while Metz is also favored over Angers with odds at -105. Metz will hope to see St-Etienne slip up so they can jump out of the relegation zone.

Here’s a look at the full table ahead of the Matchday 37 action, which kicks off on Saturday, May 14, with all matches kicking off at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Ligue 1 standings, pre-Matchday 37