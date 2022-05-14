La Liga table: Who tops standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 37

La Liga is heading into Matchday 37 this weekend with just two matches left to play in the season for each team. Real Madrid already locked up the title, marking their 35th Spanish championship to date. Barcelona sits in second place and has already clinched their spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage along with Atletico Madrid, while Sevilla is still fighting for a top four finish.

Atletico Madrid sits in third with 67 points, with Sevilla right on their tail at 66 points. Interestingly enough, these two sides will play each other this weekend as Sevilla looks to win and clinch a UCL berth. Atletico clinched their top four finish with a 2-0 win over Elche earlier in the week.

Real Betis, for whom a top four finish is extremely unlikely, will be looking to stay in fifth place to clinch a berth in the UEFA Europa League group stage. Sixth place will be awarded a spot in the Europa Conference League qualifiers, but current sixth place holders Real Sociedad will be looking to overtake Real Betis for that automatic berth.

At the bottom of the table, Mallorca has a decent shot of escaping the relegation zone this weekend if they can grab a win over Rayo Vallecano. They sit two points behind 17th-place Cadiz, but fortunately for Mallorca, Cadiz has to go up against Real Madrid this weekend. Below them, Alaves sits just two points back from Mallorca while Levante are in last place with 29 points. All three bottom teams are still in motion as plenty could change over the next two weeks.

Here’s a look at the full La Liga table ahead of the Matchday 37 action this weekend.

La Liga standings, pre-Matchday 37