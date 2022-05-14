Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 37

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 37 this weekend with just two matches left to play for most teams before the season comes to an end. Manchester City still sits on top of the table as they chase down their sixth EPL title, and eighth top flight championship overall.

City sits three points ahead of Liverpool as both teams have two matches left to play. The Reds will be hoping for City to slip up as the league leaders will face off against West Ham this weekend, followed by Aston Villa on Decision Day. Liverpool will take on Southampton in Matchday 37, where they’ll presumably get a win, and then they’ll wrap the season up with a contest against Wolverhampton.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Manchester City are still favorites to win the league with odds at -2500, while Liverpool trails in that race at +1200. If City can win their last two matches, they’ll be guaranteed their second consecutive title, and their fourth win in the last five seasons.

The top four isn’t quite fleshed out yet, as Chelsea sits in third place with 70 points but they’re followed closely by Arsenal (66) and Tottenham (65). Spurs will hope to leapfrog Arsenal and into the top four, grabbing one of the final berths into UEFA Champions League in the process.

At the bottom of the table, Norwich and Watford have already sealed their own fate as they’ll be relegated to the EFL Championship next season. Leeds United occupies the last relegation spot, but they’re tied on points with Burnley, and only sit two points behind Everton. All three of those teams should consider themselves in danger of relegation as anything can happen in these final two weeks of league play.

Here’s a look at the full table ahead of this weekend’s Matchday 37 action.

EPL standings, pre-Matchday 37