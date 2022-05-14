Sergey Kovalev vs. Tervel Pulev live stream: How to watch cruiserweight bout via live online stream

Triller Fight Club will have its next PPV on Saturday, May 14th with Triller Verz 5. The Banc of California Stadium will host the six-bout main card. The PPV will get started at 9:00 p.m. ET and will only be available on FITE.tv. The main event will feature Sergey Kovalev taking on Tervel Pulev. Ringwalks for the main event is expected to take place at midnight, but that is subject to change depending on the length of the matches preceding it.

Kovalev hasn’t fought since 2019 and is coming off a loss. He took on Canelo Alvarez and suffered the 11th-round knockout. This will be his first fight since, as his last three scheduled bouts have been canceled. Kovalev enters with a 34-4-1 record and this will be his first time facing Pulev.

Pulev puts his undefeated 16-0 record on the line in this bout. He last fought in January of 2021 and secured the ninth-round knockout against Vikapita Meroro. Before that, he won by unanimous decision against De Shon Webster in December 2019. This will be Pulev’s first time fighting in over a year and Kovalev is not an easy opponent to get back into action against.

The full card is set to air on Fite TV PPV for the price of $29.99. Once you purchase access to the Kovalev vs. Pulev pay-per-view event, you’ll be able to watch the fight either on the Fite TV website or using the Fite TV apps available for various platforms like iOS, Google Play and Roku. Ring walks for Kovalev vs. Pulev are expected at approximately 12:00 a.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard.

Full Card for Sergey Kovalev vs. Tervel Pulev