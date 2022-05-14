Gilberto Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel live stream: How to watch light heavyweight bout via live online stream

Golden Boy Promotions will host a boxing event on Saturday, May 14th. The Toyota Arena in Ontario, California will host the 10-bout card. There will be two title fights on this card, including one for the WBA continental Americas lightweight title and the other for the vacant NABA super flyweight title. The main event of the evening will feature Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez taking on Dominic Boesel in a light heavyweight bout.

The event will air on DAZN. The card gets started at 8 p.m. ET and the main event will get started in the 10 p.m. hour.

Ramirez will put his undefeated 43-0 record on the line. His last four bouts have ended before a decision. Most recently, Ramirez was victorious over Yunieski Gonzalez by 10th round knockout in December of 2021. Ramirez is the heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -2000 odds.

Boesel enters with a 32-2 record and has won his last two fights. He is coming off back-to-back split decision victories in 2021. Boesel last fought Robin Krasniqi in October of 2021 which was a rematch from a bout they had in October of 2020. In the first, Krasniqi won via third-round knockout but Boesel was victorious in the rematch. Boesel is a large underdog with +1000 odds.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Full Card for Gilberto Ramirez VS. Dominic Boesel