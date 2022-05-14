Who will Oilers play in the second round of 2022 NHL playoffs?

The Edmonton Oilers, led by Connor McDavid, got past the Los Angeles Kings with a 2-0 win in Game 7 on Saturday night. McDavid scored the second goal of the game and Mike Smith made 29 saves for the shutout to help Edmonton advance to the second round for the first time since 2017.

The Oilers will await the winner of the Dallas Stars-Calgary Flames series, which is set for Game 7 on Sunday. Edmonton got by on pretty solid offense/defense. The play of the aging Smith has been big for the Oilers in the postseason. Smith had a .931 save percentage heading into Game 7 before the shutout. If Smith can keep this up, the Oilers may have a shot to advance to the Conference Finals for the first time since 2006, when the Oilers lost the Stanley Cup Final.