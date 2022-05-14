 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Who will Oilers play in the second round of 2022 NHL playoffs?

Edmonton was led by Connor McDavid and helped the team advance. Who will the Oilers face in the next round?

By DKNation Staff Updated
/ new
Connor McDavid #97 and Leon Draisaitl #29 of the Edmonton Oilers discuss the play during Game Seven of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings on May 14, 2022 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers, led by Connor McDavid, got past the Los Angeles Kings with a 2-0 win in Game 7 on Saturday night. McDavid scored the second goal of the game and Mike Smith made 29 saves for the shutout to help Edmonton advance to the second round for the first time since 2017.

The Oilers will await the winner of the Dallas Stars-Calgary Flames series, which is set for Game 7 on Sunday. Edmonton got by on pretty solid offense/defense. The play of the aging Smith has been big for the Oilers in the postseason. Smith had a .931 save percentage heading into Game 7 before the shutout. If Smith can keep this up, the Oilers may have a shot to advance to the Conference Finals for the first time since 2006, when the Oilers lost the Stanley Cup Final.

More From DraftKings Nation