Who will Lightning play in the second round of 2022 NHL playoffs?

The Tampa Bay Lightning were able to advance in their quest for a three-peat. The defending champs defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the first round 2-1 on Saturday night. The Lightning won back-to-back games to come back from a 3-2 series deficit in order to get through.

Tampa Bay may be without C Brayden Point moving forward. He was forced to leave Game 7 of the first round against Toronto in the second period due to a lower-body injury. The Lightning were able to defeat the Maple Leafs despite being down Point for most of the game. We’ll want to monitor Point’s status moving forward as the next round begins this upcoming week.

The Lightning will face their Atlantic Division and inter-state rival the Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs. The Panthers were able to beat the Washington Capitals in the first round in six games to advance for the first time since 1996.