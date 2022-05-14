 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who will Hurricanes play in the second round of 2022 NHL playoffs?

Carolina defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 in the first round. Who do they take on in the next round of the 2022 playoffs?

By DKNation Staff
The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate with Max Domi #13 following his second period goal in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at PNC Arena on May 14, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are approaching the second round with a near record-tying amount of Game 7s. The second round of the 2022 playoffs will begin next week. The Carolina Hurricanes were one of those five Game 7s in the first round. Carolina was able to defeat the Boston Bruins 4-3 in the series to advance.

The Hurricanes and Bruins went all series with the home team winning. At the end of the day, the Hurricanes were just too much defensively in Game 7 and the Bruins lost 3-2 on Saturday afternoon. The Hurricanes got balanced scoring with four players scoring at least three goals in the seven games. Goalie Antti Raanta performed well in the crucial game after missing two earlier in the series due to injury. Raanta has been filling in for Frederik Andersen.

This is the second straight season the ‘Canes will be in the second round as well as three of the past four seasons. The Hurricanes are looking to get back to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2019, when Carolina lost to the Bruins.

The Hurricanes will face either the Pittsburgh Penguins or New York Rangers in the second round. The Pens and Rangers will face each other in Game 7 of their first-round series on Sunday night.

