What time will Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano fight start on Saturday, May 14

TGB Promotions will hold its next boxing PPV on Saturday, May 14th at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California. There are 12 total bouts, with four making up the main card. The card is highlighted by an undisputed super welterweight title fight between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano. The PPV will be available on Showtime in the U.S. with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET. The ringwalks for the main event are scheduled for 11 p.m. ET but are subject to change depending on the length of the matches on the undercard.

Charlo is currently holding the WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight belts and enters with a 34-1-1 record. This is the second time he has faced Castano, with their first bout ending in a split decision draw in July of 2021. Before that bout, Charlo had won three fights in a row by knockout. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Charlo is the favorite with -210 odds.

Castano has a 17-0-2 record and is the current WBO super welterweight champion. His last fight was the split decision draw to Charlo but had won his two fights before that. Castano picked up the unanimous decision victory over Patrick Teixeira in February of 2021. Before that, he secured the fifth-round knockout against Wale Omotoso in November of 2019. Castano is a slight underdog with +170 odds.

Main Card for Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano

Main event : Jernell Charlo vs. Brian Castano; For super middleweight title

: Jernell Charlo vs. Brian Castano; For super middleweight title Jaron Ennis vs. Custio Clayton; Welterweight

Kevin Gonzalez vs. Emanuel Rivera; Super bantamweight

Marlon Tapales vs. Jose Estrella; Super bantamweight

Prelim Card for Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano