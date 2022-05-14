Full undercard for Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano welterweight fight

On Saturday, May 14th, TGB Promotions will hold its next big boxing PPV at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, CA. There are 12 total bouts, with four being included on the main card. The card is highlighted by an undisputed super welterweight title fight between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano. Charlo heads into the bout as a -210 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The PPV will be available on Showtime in the U.S., with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET. The ringwalks for the main event are scheduled for 11 p.m. ET but are subject to change depending on the length of the matches preceding it.

Main Card for Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano

Main event : Jernell Charlo vs. Brian Castano; For super middleweight title

: Jernell Charlo vs. Brian Castano; For super middleweight title Jaron Ennis vs. Custio Clayton; Welterweight

Kevin Gonzalez vs. Emanuel Rivera; Super bantamweight

Marlon Tapales vs. Jose Estrella; Super bantamweight

Prelim Card for Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano