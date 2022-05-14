How much are Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano getting paid for Saturday’s super middleweight title bout

TGB Promotions will hold a big boxing PPV on Saturday, May 14th. The Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California will host the event. There are 12 total bouts, with four being included on the main card. The card is highlighted by an undisputed super welterweight title fight between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano. The PPV will be available on Showtime in the U.S., with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET. The ringwalks for the main event are scheduled for 11 p.m. ET but are subject to change depending on the length of the matches on the undercard.

Total Sportal is reporting that Charlo will receive a 60/30 purse split. The official payouts haven’t been revealed yet, but numbers are being projected based on their first match. Total Sportal projects that Charlo will earn a $1 million purse to Castano’s $350k. With Charlo’s PPV split his total payout is expected to be upwards of $3 million while Castano is expected to top out at $650,000.

Charlo heads into the bout as a -210 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.