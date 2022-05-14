Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

On Saturday, May 14th, TGB Promotions will hold a big boxing PPV with Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, CA hosting the event. There are 12 total bouts, with four being included on the main card. The card is highlighted by an undisputed super welterweight title fight between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano. The PPV will be available on Showtime in the U.S. with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET. The ringwalks for the main event are scheduled for 11 p.m. ET but are subject to change depending on the length of the matches on the undercard.

Charlo enters with a 34-1-1 record and is currently holding the WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight belts. This is the second time that he has faced Castano, with their first bout ending in a split decision draw in July of 2021. Before that bout, Charlo had won three fights in a row by knockout. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Charlo is the favorite with -210 odds.

Castano has a 17-0-2 record and is the current WBO super welterweight champion. His last fight was the split decision draw to Charlo but had won his two fights before that. Castano picked up the unanimous decision victory over Patrick Teixeira in February of 2021. Before that, he secured the fifth-round knockout against Wale Omotoso in November of 2019. Castano is a slight underdog with +170 odds.

Results ahead of the main event:

Jaron Ennis vs. Custio Clayton; 12 rounds, Welterweight

Kevin Gonzalez vs. Emanuel Rivera; 10 rounds, Super bantamweight

Marlon Tapales vs. Jose Estrella; 8 rounds, Super bantamweight

