Jermell Charlo wins over Brian Castano: Who will the new champion Charlo fight next?

With a 10th round TKO in what was a competitive fight, new unified super middleweight champion Jermell Charlo stopped Brian Castano in Carson, CA on Saturday night. It was an upset as Charlo was as much as a 3-1 underdog ahead of the action, but now the division is totally in his hands.

There will be plenty of interest in who is his next opponent in a weight class that could use some star power. But who will the new unified champion at 168 lbs. take on in his next bout?

When it comes to future opponents, there are a number of competitors that would love to challenge the new undisputed super welterweight champion. One of the more deserving would be Tim “The Soul Taker” Tszyu. He is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Terrell Gausha in March of this year. Tszyu has been on the rise and would make a worthy opponent for the new undisputed super welterweight champ.

And with a 35-1-1 record and all the belts, he should be able to dictate what happens next. And that might be a rematch with the favorite Castano, especially considering how entertaining a fight it was.

We’ll see which way the champion chooses to go, but it’s likely to remain at 168 for sure.