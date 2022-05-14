Is there an undisputed junior middleweight champ? When did it last happen?

On Saturday, TGB Promotions will bring a big boxing PPV to the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California. There will be 12 boxing bouts in all, with four on the main card. The main event will see Jermell Charlo taking on Brian Castano for the undisputed super welterweight title. To be considered an undisputed champion, the boxer must hold the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO belts in that specific weight class.

There is currently not an undisputed men’s junior middleweight champion. Since moving into the four-belt era of boxing, there have only been six undisputed champions across all men’s weight classes. Those six champs include:

Bernard Hopkins — middleweight — 2004 Jermain Taylor — middleweight — 2005 Terence Crawford — junior welterweight — 2017 Oleksandr Usyk — cruiserweight — 2018 Josh Taylor — junior welterweight — 2021 Canelo Álvarez — super middleweight — 2021

The four more recent undisputed champions are among today's most prominent names in boxing. Becoming undisputed champion vaults you into conversation with the all-time greats, especially if you can defend your titles.

There has never been an undisputed junior middleweight champion in men’s boxing during the four-belt era (2007 to present). Winky Wright held all three titles for a month in 2004, but he never made a defense. Prior to that, 11 different fighters in the 60s and 70s held the undisputed two-belt title.

It’s worth noting the women’s junior middleweight division had a four-belt undisputed champ when Claressa Shields held the crown from March 2021 to November 2021. She claimed it with a win over Marie-Éve Dicaire and vacated the WBC title before her first defense.