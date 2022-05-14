NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Saturday, May 14

We have reached the most high-stakes single day of action so far in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Three Game 7’s are on tap for today as six teams fight on the ice for their survival.

The schedule will open at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN with the Boston Bruins heading back down to Raleigh, NC, to face the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference series. The Bruins staved off elimination with a dominant 5-2 victory in Game 6 on Thursday to tie the series. The Hurricanes enter as a -135 moneyline favorite.

The evening matchup will feature the Tampa Bay Lightning heading back north of the border to meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. ET on TNT. Tied 3-3 in overtime on Thursday, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs survived when Brayden Point scored the game-winning goal late in the extra period. The Maple Leafs are a -125 moneyline favorite at home for Game 7.

The night cap will feature the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Los Angeles Kings for Game 7 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Evander Kane and Connor McDavid stepped up for the Oilers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Thursday, leading them to a 4-2 victory to tie the series. Edmonton is a -205 moneyline favorite at home.

NHL playoff schedule: Saturday, May 14

Boston vs. Carolina

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Hurricanes -135, Bruins +115

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

Moneyline odds: Maple Leafs -125, Lightning +105

Los Angeles vs. Edmonton

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Oilers -205, Kings +165