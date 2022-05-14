How to watch Bruins vs. Hurricanes in Game 7 via live online stream

ESPN will host Saturday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 4:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Trailing 3-2 and facing elimination at home, Boston turned to their best player, Brad Marchand, and once against he delivered with a goal and an assist in the Bruins’ 5-2 win over the Hurricanes. Bruins defenseman Charlie Coyle also had a goal and an assist in a game that was scoreless after one period. Marchand’s goal gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead in the second period and Coyle’s power-play goal extended the lead to 2-0.

Erik Haula, Derek Forbort and Curtis Lazar scored third-period goals as the Bruins eventually lead 5-1. Carolina got two goals from Andrei Svechnikov, but not much else and now the Hurricanes will host a Game 7 where DraftKings Sportsbook has them as a -135 favorite. Boston is betting at +115.

Bruins vs. Hurricanes (series tied 3-3)

Date: Saturday, May 14

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.