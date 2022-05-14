How to watch Kings vs. Oilers in Game 7 via live online stream

ESPN will host Saturday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 10:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Los Angeles had a chance to pull off the biggest upset in the Stanley Cup Playoffs thus far with Game 6 on home ice, but Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid had other ideas. On the day that he was nominated as a finalist for the Hart Trophy, McDavid had a four-point night (two goals, two assists) in the Oilers’ 4-2 road win Thursday. McDavid scored the first two goals of the game to give Edmonton a 2-0 lead, but the Kings fought hard like they have all series and got a power-play goal from Sean Durzi and a game-tying goal from Carl Grundstrom. The third period was a back-and-forth affair until Tyson Barrie tilted the ice.

Tyson Barrie with the go-ahead goal ‼️



Edmonton has the lead with 5 minutes left #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/HYYEuM1QxN — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 13, 2022

Evander Kane added an empty net goal for the Oilers and that was the game. Edmonton is a substantial -205 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to win Game 7. The Kings are +165.

Kings vs. Oilers (series tied 3-3)

Date: Saturday, May 14

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.