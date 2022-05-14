How to watch Lightning vs. Maple Leafs in Game 7 via live online stream

TNT will host Saturday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Facing elimination at the end of their two-year run at Stanley Cup Champios, the Lightning got a game-winning goal from Brayden Point with 1:56 remaining in the first overtime Thursday to win Game 6 and force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Saturday.

Toronto captain John Tavares scored twice in a 26-second span late in the second period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead after two periods, but Nikita Kucherov tied it at 3-3 with a power-play goal midway through the third period. The Maple Leafs, who haven’t advanced past the first-round since 2004, are a -125 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Lightning are +105.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs (Series tied 3-3)

Date: Saturday, May 14

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.