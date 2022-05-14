Picks for Kings vs. Oilers in Game 7 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers will play in a decisive Game 7 of their Western Conference First Round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 14 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The game will be shown on ESPN.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kings vs. Oilers: Game 7 prediction

Goal Line: Kings +1.5 (-140); Oilers -1.5 (+120)

Kings: +165

Oilers: -205

Over/Under: Over 6 (-120); Under 6 (+100)

This has been one of the toughest series to predict and that is completely due to the guile and resiliency of the Los Angeles Kings. Through tough two-way forward play and many big saves from Jonathan Quick, the Kings have at times shown to be the more hungry hockey team. But in these situations if the best player on ice shows up, the team he plays for usually wins. There’s no one in the NHL better than Connor McDavid. He showed it in Game 6 with two goals and two assists in Edmonton’s 4-2 win Thursday and he’ll show it Saturday to make sure the Oilers advance.

Pick: Oilers +1.5 (+120)

