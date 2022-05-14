Picks for Lightning vs. Maple Leafs in Game 7 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs will play a Game 7 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, on Saturday, May 14. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Lightning won Game 6 in overtime to force a winner-take-it situation to advance in the Eastern Conference of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs: Game 7 prediction

Goal Line: Lightning +1.5 (-240); Maple Leafs -1.5 (+195)

Lightning: +105

Maple Leafs: -125

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-115); Under 6.5 (-105)

After the first four games resulted in lopsided scores, Games 5 and 6 were instant playoff classics. The Lightning had two-goal leads in both games and both time the Maple Leafs fought back. In Game 5 it was Auston Matthews with the game-winner, but in Game 6 Matthews barely missed a deflection tip in overtime that would have won this series. Thirty seconds later Brayden Point scored to extend the series. Tampa Bay has won the Stanley Cup the past two years. Toronto is looking to get out of the first round for the first time since 2004. In these series I believe Toronto has the edge in talent and skill, but experience and championship pedigree is clearly in Tampa Bay’s favor. At the end of the day I believe the Lightning will do whatever it takes to win and that will be the difference.

Pick: Lightning (+105)

Side bet: Under 6.5 goal total (-105)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.