Picks for Bruins vs. Hurricanes in Game 7 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will play a winner-take-all Game 7 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, to determine who will advance in the Eastern Conference of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boston won Game 6 to even the series at three games apiece. Puck drop is Saturday, May 14 at 4:40 p.m. ET on ESPN.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bruins vs. Hurricanes: Game 7 prediction

Goal Line: Bruins +1.5 (-235); Hurricanes -1.5 (+190)

Bruins: +115

Hurricanes: -135

Over/Under: Over 6 (+100); Under 6 (-120)

Home teams have dominated this series with each team winning all three of their games on home ice and doing it in blowout fashion. The bottom line is that this is a series of matchups and the home team gets to decide the matchups. As long as Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour can control the matchups and get the lines he wants to nullify Bruins forward Brad Marchand, the Hurricanes will win.

Pick: Hurricanes -1.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.