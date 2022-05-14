Bay to Breakers 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco, California returns this weekend for the first time since 2019. The race will be held on Sunday, May 15th, starting at 8:00 a.m. PT. This race isn’t a marathon, but it is a 12k as its total distance is 7.46 miles long. The corrals will open at 6 a.m. PT so runners will have plenty of time to figure out where they are going. The finish line will close at 1:00 p.m. PT so competitors will have five hours to finish the race. The Bay to Breakers race is famous for the creative outfits and funny costumes that racers wear.

Start time

This event takes place in the pacific time zone and will start at 8 a.m. PT or 11 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The only way to catch the 2022 Bay to Breakers race will be in person.

Course map

The race starts in the Embarcadero neighborhood near the San Francisco Bay. The course weaves through the city, including Panhandle Park and Golden Gate Park, before finishing up at the Great Highway. The start line will be Main Street and Howard Street, with the finish line at the Ocean Beach Parking Lot off the Great Highway.

2022 Bay to Breakers participant guide and course info and map.

Weather

The weather looks great for race day but may start a little chilly. At AccuWeather, the high for Sunday is 66 with a low of 53. The weather description is partial sunshine, and there is a zero percent chance of rain.

Who won the last race?

The last race was held in 2019. Gabriel Geay from Tanzania had the best time for male competitors finishing in a blistering 35:01. Carolina Rotich from Kenya had the fastest time for a female runner with 39:38.

The record for a male racer was set in 2009 by Sammy Kitwara from Kenya who finished in 33:31. For female competitors, the record was established in 2010 by Lineth Chepkurui of Kenya who finished in 38:07.