NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for AdventHealth 400

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas for the AdventHealth400. The race will be held on Sunday, May 15th and consists of 267 laps around the 1.5-mile track for a total of 400.5 miles. The AdventHealth 400 will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with qualifying taking place on Saturday at 5:35 p.m. ET. Both the race and qualifying will air on FS1.

Before qualifying, there will be a 15-minute warm-up and practice session as the drivers will be separated into two groups. Once practice wraps, the drivers in Group A will run a single car, one-lap qualifier. The top 5 fastest times will then move on to the second round of qualifying. Group B repeats this process with the five fastest times advancing to the second qualifying stage. The 10 drivers that advanced to the final round will then run one more single-car lap to determine the first five rows of the race grid on Sunday, including the fastest time receiving the pole position.

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. Denny Hamlin (+650), Kyle Busch (+650), Chase Elliott (+650) and William Byron (+700) round out the five drivers with the best odds to win the pole for the AdventHealth 400.