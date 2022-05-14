Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Saturday, May 14

We have a full 16-game slate on deck for the MLB today and as always, there’s plenty of team stacks that can earn you money in DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Saturday, May 14.

Angels vs. Athletics, 4:07 p.m. ET

OF Mike Trout ($5,500)

OF Taylor Ward ($4,700)

3B Anthony Rendon ($4,100)

The Angels are rolling and will try to keep its hot streak going this afternoon when continuing their road series at the Athletics.

Trout is an obvious choice to place at the top of your lineups even after going 0-4 in yesterday’s 2-0 win. He’s averaging 10.8 fantasy points and has homered three times this week. Ward has also been on a tear this season, batting .361 with seven homers and 17 RBI. Rendon can be feast or famine at the plate but is worth including in the stack after going 2-4 yesterday.

Blue Jays vs. Rays, 6:10 p.m. ET

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,400)

SS Bo Bichette ($4,700)

Teoscar Hernández ($4,100)

The Blue Jays are trying to end the bleeding of a five-game losing streak and will get a shot to do so tonight when playing the Rays in Game 2 of their series at Tropicana Field.

Vlad Jr. is always a good choice to place near the top of your lineup and that’s evidenced by him averaging DFS users eight fantasy points per game. He managed to get an RBI in the team’s 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay last night. With George Springer questionable with an ankle injury, Bichette will be relied upon to step it up for the Jays near the top of the lineup. And even though he’s struggled at the plate, Hernández has a career .296 average with four home runs against Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough.

Guardians vs. Twins, 7:10 p.m. ET

3B José Ramírez ($5,200)

OF Steven Kwan ($4,500)

IF Owen Miller ($4,400)

After a 12-8 loss in their series opener against the Twins yesterday, the Guardians will try to climb their way back to .500 tonight.

Ramírez has been quiet by his standards at the plate this week but picked it back up by going 2-5 with two RBI last night. He’s averaging 10.9 fantasy points per game and is still good to anchor any lineup. The rookie Kwan has also cooled off a bit but is still always a threat to do some damage by simply reaching base. Miller is batting .314 for the year and he’ll have a chance to make things uncomfortable for Twins starter Devin Smeltzer.