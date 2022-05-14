Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Saturday, May 14

There is a full slate of games for Saturday, May 14th, with 15 games happening after 4:05 p.m. ET. The Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres do battle on FS1 at 4:05 p.m. ET, while the Los Angeles Angels and the Oakland Athletics will play a doubleheader. Here are our favorite player prop bets for Saturday’s main slate.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best MLB player prop bets for Saturday, May 14

Ben Gamel over 0.5 hits (-210)

Gamel has been hitting leadoff for the Pittsburgh Pirates with great results. He is hitting .304 so far this season and heads into today on a three-game hit streak. Gamel is going to bat third tonight for the Pirates against Luis Castillo, who is making his second start of the year.

Shane Bieber over 5.5 strikeouts (-150)

Bieber hasn’t looked like his usual dominant self to start the season for the Guardians. Whether that is a lack of run support or if teams are adjusting to him remains to be seen. Even so, he has at least six strikeouts in half of his starts this season. He faces a Twins lineup with a high swing and miss rate that favors his hitting the over on this line.

Wander Franco under 1.5 hits (-275)

Franco hasn’t gotten a hit in three games and it has plummeted his batting average all the way down to a .295 (note the sarcasm). This just shows how good of a hitter he has been this season. The switch hitter is going to be facing Hyun Jin Ryu in just his third start of the season. Franco is going to get a hit, but won’t have a multi-hit game in this one.

