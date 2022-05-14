MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Saturday, May 14

16 games are on the docket for the Saturday MLB schedule today as we slide right into the middle of May. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your MLB DFS lineups.

Top Pitchers

Chris Bassitt, NYM vs. SEA ($10,300) — Bassitt clocks in as the highest priced starting pitcher today and is well worth it given his 22 fantasy point per start average. He’s regularly carrying his starts to six innings or more, averaging just about a punch out per inning. As long as he doesn’t run into too much danger, he’ll be of great value tonight.

Eric Lauer, MIL vs. MIA ($9,600) — Lauer has been on fire and is netting DFS users 26.8 fantasy points per game. He has a 1.82 ERA through five starts this season. He averages just over seven K’s per outing and his 0.94 WHIP indicated that he doesn’t make too many mistakes per inning. Lock him into your lineup if you get the chance.

Top Hitters

Manny Machado, SDP vs. ATL ($6,200) — Machado will once again step to the plate this afternoon when the Padres continue their weekend road series at the Braves. He’s had success through five games against the reigning champs this year, averaging 11.8 fantasy points by producing eight hits, one home run, three RBI, and two stolen bases.

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. CWS ($5,800) — The Yankees are streaking again with a five-game winning streak and a huge factor into their success has been Judge. The slugger re-took the league lead in home runs in last night’s 10-4 victory over the White Sox and has gone deep in three of his last four outings. He has a career .400 batting average against Chicago lefty Dallas Keuchel, so it could be another good night for Judge.

Value Pitcher

Jhonathan Diaz, LAA vs. OAK ($6,900) — Diaz will step on the mound for the first game of the Angels’ doubleheader against the Athletics today and is hoping to replicate his season debut against the Nationals last Sunday. He went five innings in that start, striking out four and giving up just three hits to produce 19.1 fantasy points.

Value Hitter

J.P. Crawford, SEA vs. NYM ($4,700) — Crawford was already someone worth inserting into your lineup as he’s batting .330 for the season and averaging 7.9 fantasy points per game. He has a favorable matchup at Citi Field this evening as he owns a .350 batting average through 20 career at bats against Mets starter Chris Bassitt.