Best MLB bets to consider for Saturday, May 14

The baseball slate for Saturday, May 14th will be full of action. There are 15 games with first pitch after 4:05 p.m. ET. The day features a doubleheader between the Los Angeles Angeles and the Oakland Athletics, with the Angels looking to get back in first place in the American League West.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Saturday, May 14

New York Mets Moneyline (-160)

The Mets dropped the first game of their three-game series against the Seattle Mariners and are 3-2 in their last five games. New York will send starting pitcher Chris Bassitt to the mound. He has a 4-2 record with a 2.45 ERA through six starts this season. Bassitt is no stranger to facing the Mariners during his tenure with the Oakland Athletics. The Mets will get a strong start from him and will win game two of this series.

Angels -1.5 Run Line, Game 2 (-165)

Los Angeles converted Michael Lorenzen back to a starter, and he has pitched well in his limited starts of the season. The Angels lineup is on fire keeping the team in second place in the AL West. They are right behind the Houston Astros in the standings and are facing a poor Oakland Athletics team. They should pick up the win and cover this run line.

Under 8.5 runs for Padres and Braves (-115)

This will be the sixth time these teams have faced off already this season. Of the five games so far, three of them have seen less than eight combined runs. Both teams are starting efficient pitchers on the mound that limit opposing hits. Even though each team's lineup can put up runs easily, if we get through a scoreless first inning, this one will hit the under.

Shane Bieber over 5.5 strikeouts (-150)

Bieber hasn’t looked like his usual dominant self to start the season for the Guardians. Whether that is a lack of run support or if teams are adjusting to him remains to be seen. Even so, he has at least six strikeouts in half of his starts this season. He faces a Twins lineup with a high swing and miss rate that favors his hitting the over on this line.

