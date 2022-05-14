Pick on the Total for Cubs-Diamondbacks on Saturday

The Arizona Diamondbacks entered this weekend’s series with the Chicago Cubs with the second-best ERA among starting pitching rotations in the league and will send Zac Gallen to the mound to keep it going on Saturday.

Chicago Cubs vs Arizona Diamondbacks (-160, 7.5)

Gallen has allowed just three runs and no home runs in five starts this season, going at least six innings in each of his last three starts.

The Cubs will oppose him with Kyle Hendricks, who hasn’t had as much success in his career on the road as at home, but that has reversed itself in recent years.

In 2021, Hendricks had a 4.28 ERA on the road compared to a 5.24 home ERA and is coming off of throwing 8.2 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres on the road.

The Diamondbacks entered the series with the league’s worst batting average at .199 with just four of their 19 home games having gone over the total this season while the Cubs have scored three runs or fewer in 10 of the last 13 games.

Both teams are in the MLB’s bottom 10 in total runs scored this season and when the Cubs 21 run outburst against the Pirates is subtracted, they are scoring just 3.4 runs per game and both offenses will have a tough time getting things going on Saturday.

The Play: Cubs vs Diamondbacks Under 7.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.