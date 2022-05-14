 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Will Robert Lewandowski leave Bayern Munich in the summer?

The star forward is hinting at a departure from the club.

By Chinmay Vaidya
VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga
Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen receives the Bundesliga Top Scorer trophy after finishing the season with the most goals scored in the Bundesliga for the 2021/2022 season after the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern München at Volkswagen Arena on May 14, 2022 in Wolfsburg, Germany.
Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski says he may have played his last game for the storied German club, which just captured its 10th straight Bundesliga title. Lewandowski has been a fixture at the club since 2014, but the 33-year old is reportedly seeking a new challenge.

Lewandowski once again led the Bundesliga in scoring with 35 goals. He has hit a whopping 238 league goals over his tenure with Bayern Munich, including a 41-goal campaign a season ago. He has five seasons of 30 or more goals with the club.

There’s a lot of interest for the striker, as expected. Barcelona, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have all been in the running, although City are likely unable to land Lewandowski after agreeing to a deal with Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. Barcelona looks like the favorite at the moment, but there could always be a mystery club in line to land the star.

