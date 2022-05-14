Will Robert Lewandowski leave Bayern Munich in the summer?

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski says he may have played his last game for the storied German club, which just captured its 10th straight Bundesliga title. Lewandowski has been a fixture at the club since 2014, but the 33-year old is reportedly seeking a new challenge.

Robert Lewandowski to @viaplaysportpl: “It’s very possible that this was my last game for Bayern. I cannot say that at 100%, but it may have been [my last game]. We want to find the best solution for me and for the club”. #FCBayern @iMiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/ofjrdL7fxw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2022

Lewandowski once again led the Bundesliga in scoring with 35 goals. He has hit a whopping 238 league goals over his tenure with Bayern Munich, including a 41-goal campaign a season ago. He has five seasons of 30 or more goals with the club.

There’s a lot of interest for the striker, as expected. Barcelona, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have all been in the running, although City are likely unable to land Lewandowski after agreeing to a deal with Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. Barcelona looks like the favorite at the moment, but there could always be a mystery club in line to land the star.